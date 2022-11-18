Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Soft Knit Overshirt GET IT!

Single fellas need to look their best when they get out of the house and they will look really damn good with this overshirt from lululemon in their life. lululemon doesn’t just make the best damn athleisurewear in the game. Stylish duds like this are there too and any guy would be lucky to get this for the holiday.

See It! Get the Soft Knit Overshirt ($128) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!