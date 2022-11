Sony 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED TV GET IT!

Give any guys man cave a big upgrade with this TV that is a powerhouse when it comes to picture quality. Any time they host the guys, it’ll be a much more immersive time with this blasting gorgeous picture quality at them.

See It! Get the Sony 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED TV ($1,300; was $1,600) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!