EMMA Traveler Bag GET IT!

For a bigger bag to add to someone’s life, this traveler bag from JEMMA is sure to do the trick. A ton of space with just as much style, someone can really accessorize their outfit with this bag in tow.

See It! Get the EMMA Traveler Bag ($525) at JEMMA

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!