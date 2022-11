Ippolita Polished Rock Candy Sterling Silver & Shell Station Bracelet GET IT!

Jewelry is a gifting standby. And this bracelet is sure to make a splash for whoever in your life is lucky enough to get such a unique and appealing-looking bracelet.

See It! Get the Ippolita Polished Rock Candy Sterling Silver & Shell Station Bracelet ($450) at Saks Fifth Avenue

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!