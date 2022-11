Perry Bombé Mini Bag GET IT!

If someone is looking for a new mini bag to add to their collection, look no further than this stunner from Tory Burch. It’s gonna make her really happy as this is sure to jump to the top of the pile of bags in her collection.

See It! Get the Perry Bombé Mini Bag ($298) at Tory Burch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!