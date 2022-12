Guess Heavy Weight Parka Jacket GET IT!

The winter is pretty much here folks and that makes it real smart for you to pick up this Parka from Macy’s to gift to someone this year. When the snow is falling, this will help keep anyone warm and insulated from the brutal winter winds.

See It! Get the Guess Heavy Weight Parka Jacket ($350) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!