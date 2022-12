The Medallion Pendant GET IT!

Marc Jacobs is a go-to spot when you need to get some gifts for the ladies in your life. Just look at this wonderful necklace with a medallion pendant hanging from it. A gorgeous and well-put-together piece of jewelry that is sure to make it a very merry holiday.

See It! Get The Medallion Pendant ($80) at Marc Jacobs!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!