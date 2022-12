Whiskey Peaks Huckberry x Matt McCormick Decanter GET IT!

A nice decanter like this one will be a good gift for those in your life that like to have a fully stocked home bar. Get rid of that bottle and pour that liquid gold into this decanter to enjoy a richer drink when the time is right.

See It! Get the Whiskey Peaks Huckberry x Matt McCormick Decanter ($75) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!