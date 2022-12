Winter’s Eve Candle GET IT!

Help someone change up the aura of their home with one of these candles from Wax Buffalo. We got the Winter’s Eve candle that is so luxurious that it’s like spending time walking through the woods in the winter without having to deal with the cold.

See It! Get the Winter’s Eve Candle ($24) at Wax Buffalo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!