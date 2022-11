Barebones Fire Pit GET IT!

For someone who likes to go camping or just likes to spend time in the backyard, this fire pit will help make the experience so much warmer and homier. Enjoy the warmth and some snacks if one would like with this fire pit roaring.

See It! Get the Barebones Fire Pit ($250) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!