Barebones Japanese Nata Hatchet GET IT!

For those that like to spend time in the woods, this hatchet will make the trek so much easier. Chop down any invasive branches and the like so no one has to get scratched up by pushing through those annoying tree extremities.

See It! Get the Barebones Japanese Nata Hatchet ($80) at Bespoke Post

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!