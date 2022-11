Orion Capsule GET IT!

The elements can be a real pain in the neck for phones and important things like that. Credit cards, wallets, etc and so forth. But that outdoor lover can keep those things safe in this incredibly durable Orion Capsule from Phoozy.

See It! Get the Orion Capsule ($60) at Phoozy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!