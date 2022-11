Luxury Weighted Blanket GET IT!

Cuddling up under this weighted blanket is going to be someone’s favorite thing to do when they get this for the holiday. We have one and we love cozying up underneath this with a movie to keep us entertained on a cold night.

See It! Get the Luxury Weighted Blanket (starting at $96; was $137) at Nest Bedding

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!