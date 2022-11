Cold Terrain Lined Gloves GET IT!

It’s gonna be a cold one when the holidays arrive. So if you know someone who likes to go for runs, even in the cold days of the winter season, these gloves are ideal. Even in general, running or not, these are so good at keeping the hands warm that anyone can benefit from having them in their life.

See It! Get the Cold Terrain Lined Gloves ($62) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!