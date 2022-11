Flipper Leather Billfold Wallet GET IT!

Overland makes some of the best leather goods in the world. We know because we’ve tried out their wares many times before. And for someone who needs a new waller, this bad boy from Overland will get the job done with some luscious leather to enhance any guys look.

See It! Get the Flipper Leather Billfold Wallet ($79) at Overland

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!