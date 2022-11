Jack Daniel’s Zippo GET IT!

Smokers love them a good lighter, something that they won’t leave behind when they go out. And they certainly won’t do that with this gorgeous Zippo in tow. Especially if they like to drink Jack when they go out. We do and we haven’t lost ours just yet.

See It! Get the Jack Daniel’s Zippo ($53) at Zippo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!