Composite Merino Boxer Brief GET IT!

Underwear may not be the sexiest gift in the world, but a pair that are as comfy as these can make everyone happy. Someone in your life will be much happier walking around with the comfort of these giving them support all day long.

See It! Get the Composite Merino Boxer Brief ($38) at Ministry of Supply

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!