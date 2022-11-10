Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

The Making of Aliens by J.W. Rinzler GET IT!

Give someone in your life who loves movies an amazing coffee table book about the making of the best Alien movie. With James Cameron back in the saddle again with a new Avatar, looking back at the making of his first masterpiece is a hell of a gift for someone. It’s one of the best making of books we’ve ever read.

See It! Get The Making of Aliens by J.W. Rinzler at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!