Michael Strahan on His Favorite Cars of All Time

Michael Strahan definitely appreciates the finer things in life. The October Men’s Journal cover star collects mechanical watches, enjoys traveling throughout Europe, and is a big fan of golf. We can add one more thing to that list: cars. Behind the scenes at our cover shoot, Strahan made it clear that he loves them. But asking him to pick just one ride? That’s a much harder question.

“I don’t have a favorite,” he told Men’s Journal, “that is the problem.”

Let’s rephrase—if he could only get in the driver’s seat a few more times, what cars would Strahan drive next? Easy: His V10-powered Porsche Carrera GT would be at the top of the list, and it holds a special place in his heart (and presumably also in his garage). He pointed out that its monstrous, 603-horsepower engine was originally developed for F1 racing, so this car can really haul.

“It is powerful, torquey, it has everything you want,” he said, “and you have to pay attention when you drive it.”

It’s also very rare: Just over 1,200 examples of this supercar were made during its limited production run from 2004 to 2006.

Strahan also loves the classics, too. His second choice is a 1971 Ferrari Daytona, and although not quite as powerful as the Porsche, it’s still got plenty of oomph. Strahan loves its sleek lines and classic styling, and it comes with a few other charms, too.

“You smell like gasoline when you get out of it,” he said. “I mean, nothing’s sexier than a man that smells like gasoline.”

Watch the full interview in the video above, and check out our profile on Strahan in the October issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.

