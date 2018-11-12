He could have picked a shiny new Harley, or a crisp white suit. But no, Milo Ventimiglia’s favorite piece of gear is something that most guys already own and likely use every day: a backpack. We chatted with the Men’s Journal November 2018 cover star about his go-to gear items, and the humble bag was at the top of his list.

“A backpack is like a man’s carryall,” he told Men’s Journal while taking a break from the cover shoot.

And while a backpack might not be quite as exciting as the three motorcycles parked in his garage, it suits Ventimiglia well. As we found out while hanging out with him during the shoot, he’s a pretty low-key guy: He’s happy with a plate of rice and beans for dinner, and he’ll pass on a weekend at an exotic resort in favor of wandering the streets and sampling food in a new city. And he definitely uses that backpack. Whether he’s traveling or just going about his day, it’s the perfect way for him to store snacks (he’s fond of nuts), cameras (he posts lots of shots on Instagram), and any other items he needs.

Check out more of Ventimiglia’s favorite gear items in our video, and don’t miss his profile in the November issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.