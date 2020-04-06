Missing The Gym? Boost Your Home Workout with a Weighted Vest

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because you can’t go to the gym doesn’t mean you can’t get pumped. If you want to blast your home workout but don’t have weights at home, consider picking up a weighted vest. It’s like supercharging your fitness routine. But without the cost or necessary space of weights, machines, or treadmills.

Weighted vests add resistance to even the most basic of fitness moves and maneuvers. They’re ideal for running, walking, cardio, and CrossFit. And you can order them at Amazon and have them shipped directly to your home. Which is crucial right now.

The best part is, you just put it on and go. There’s no expensive equipment to set up, no classes to take or apps to download. Your fitness is still all yours. Only with a weighted vest, now you’re going through your typical workout with more resistance.

You’re carrying more weight with a weighted vest, which requires you to push your body that much harder. However, most trainers who recommend weighted vests will tell you not to suddenly pack on a bunch of poundage to your regular workouts. You should gradually build up. If your body’s not ready to handle the added weight you risk injury, from pulled muscles to torn ligaments and more.

While there are some standard, single-weight vests on this list, we strongly suggest that you spend the extra money on an adjustable type of weighted vest. Adding weight incrementally with an adjustable weighted vest allows you to build up strength, and endurance, gradually. You’ll be able to work out longer in the long run; that’s way better than blowing yourself out of commission in the first week.

Now is the ideal opportunity to boost your workout with a weighted vest. You’ll build strength and stamina, you’ll burn more calories and lose more weight. And you’ll gain mass and supercharge your body. All while doing the same workout you’ve been doing.

Save money and space while working out at home, and order one of these weighted vests today.

