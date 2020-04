RUNFast Max GET IT!

Ther best-selling and most popular weighted vest available on Amazon the RUNFast Max comes with or without shoulder pads, in increments from 20-80 pounds. It’s got weights in front and back, and plenty of pockets to carry your essentials.

Get It: Pick up the RUNFast Max (from $65) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!