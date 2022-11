Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket GET IT!

A good weighted blanket can help bring some stress relief into one’s life and this one from Brooklyn Bedding has done that for us. So it can do that for someone in your life who needs a little help unwinding after a stressful day.

See It! Get the Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket ($149; was $199) at Brooklyn Bedding

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!