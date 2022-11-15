MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein GET IT!

With this beer stein, someone in your life can enjoy their favorite beer like the vikings of yore. But it’s better than that, because Stanley knows how to make drinkware that insulates any liquid for a long time so whatever is in there will stay at the proper temps for a more enjoyable drinking experience.

See It! Get the Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein ($30) at Stanley

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!