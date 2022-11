Snoozewear Blanket Robe GET IT!

Rest easy on a cold winter’s night with this blanket robe. We got one and we love kicking back on the couch with a movie and this enveloping us in warmth. A perfect gift for the holiday season. Maybe an early Christmas Eve gift so someone can enjoy it in the wee morning hours of Christmas Day.

See It! Get the Snoozewear Blanket Robe ($169) at Casper

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!