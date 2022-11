The Quarry for PlayStation 5 GET IT!

This game is something else man. We love horror movies and this is like playing the most interactive horror movie ever, where your choices dictate who lives and who dies. There’s not much like it out there and you can gift someone in your life quite the cinematic video game experience.

See It! Get The Quarry for PlayStation 5 ($50) at Best Buy

