MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

TYPE S 12V 6.0L Battery Jump Starter
by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 15, 2022

Nobody wants to get stuck on the road with a dead car battery. With this gift, that won’t be a worry any more. A portable jump starter that makes it so anyone can get their car started again without having another car to hook up the jumper cables to. Such a great little device that makes life so much less stressful.

