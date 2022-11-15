Gear

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Tovala Smart Over
21
Tovala 17 / 21
by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 15, 2022

Tovala Smart Oven

GET IT!

This smart oven is out of control great. All the functionality in this amazing oven is hard to oversell. Air fry and steam food to make some amazing meals in a convenient way. And since it’s a smart oven, there are features in this like scanning recipes so it can properly cook the meal or use the app to activate the library of presets. This thing is a beast and it’ll make anyone’s home a much more enjoyable place.

See It! Get the Tovala Smart Oven ($99; was $299) at Tovala

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear