MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 21, 2022

Contrast Trim Cashmere Cardigan

A cashmere cardigan like this one is an absolute winner. Gobi makes some of the best cashmere clothing around and the proof can be found in this cardigan. So cozy and soft and warm, it makes for a perfect option to throw on when the winter is kicking into high gear. Our girlfriend got one and hasn’t stopped raving about it. Sounds pretty good to us.

