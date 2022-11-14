MJ Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4K Blu-ray GET IT!

The best Marvel movie in years is available on 4K disc and you can gift someone this absolute freight train of a movie that sees Sam Raimi essentially sneak an Army Of Darkness sequel into the MCU with Dr. Strange in the lead role instead of Ash. It’s a good time for everybody.

See It! Get the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4K Blu-ray ($17; was $30) at Best Buy

