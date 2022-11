Hybrid Apparel The Beatles Hoodie GET IT!

People still love The Beatles and if you got a Beatles freak in your life, this hoodie will make them very happy. Happy for The Beatles design on the front but also for how comfortable it is to wear when the temps are low.

See It! Get the Hybrid Apparel The Beatles Hoodie ($22; was $50) at Macy’s

