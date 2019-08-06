MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More





When surfing makes its debut the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, surfer Kolohe Andino wants to be there. Only two male surfers will represent each country at the event, making every qualifying opportunity an important one.

Fortunately for Andino, he’s off to a good start: He’s currently the top-overall-ranked surfer on the World Surf League Championship Tour, putting him in position to go to the Olympics with fellow surfer John John Florence if the standings hold. Kelly Slater currently ranks third in the standings.

“The opportunity is huge and it’s been kind of a motivation to finish high in the rankings,” Andino previously told Men’s Journal. “Surfing is the sickest sport in the world and it’s rad that it’s finally in the Olympics.”

Andino took a break from training for the Olympics to share some of his favorite surf spots around the world, his favorite gear, how he trains, and more for the MJ5.

On his favorite places to surf and travel: “I think Pipeline in Hawaii is a really special place to surf and compete. It can give you the opportunity to catch a wave that can change your life. I like road trips a lot. I live in San Clemente so I like to hop in the car and go to Northern California and Santa Cruz. I like to get my friends together and head up there and just chill out and relax.”

On his favorite piece of gear—and surfboard: “My electric bike. I have two of those. They are my absolute favorite right now. For a board, it would be the one I won my first Champions Tour on.”

On his favorite drink: “I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t really drink smoothies. My wife makes juices, though. I am always hydrated and drinking water, so water is probably my drink of choice, although that might be a boring answer [laughs].”

On his favorite food: “I really like Texas beef brisket. When you make it just right, there’s really nothing better.”

On the best advice he’s ever received: “Live in the moment and don’t worry about the past. Don’t think about the future. Just be in the present.”

