Don’t get roped into the idea that your workwear has to be big, boxy, and restrictive. The newest styles and cuts favor a more tailored look combined with textiles that have a little stretch added for greater comfort and range of motion when crouching and doing chores.

From gloves to boots, this ready-for-anything workwear is long-lasting and hard-charging. These products are specifically made to make your hard day’s work in the elements more enjoyable. Now there’s no need to wear cheap, chafing clothes when laboring in the elements, no matter the season.

Most Durable Workwear to Get Any Job Done

1. Vermont Glove The Vermonter Gloves

Sewn from leather as tough as the goat it came from, the Vermonter takes some break-in time, but once they conform to your hands, they’re ready for work and play. Seams are on the outside to minimize pressure points, and high-wear zones, like the wrist and fingertips, are reinforced to make them last. Add Vermont Glove’s wool liner for extra warmth.

[$100; vermontglove.com]

2. Taylor Stitch Carpenter Pant

Created in collaboration with noted urban gardener Ron Finley, who has fought against the quality food desert that exists in his hometown of South Central Los Angeles, these ultra durable work pants are made with a specially developed Boss Duck material. Using an eco-responsible mix of hemp, recycled polyester, organic cotton, and a bit of stretch, they have thoughtful details like double-layered hem openings along with interior knee and bar tack pocket reinforcements. And your storage options go beyond the typical carpenter pant layout as they’ve added extra tool pockets, another coin pocket, and back pen pocket.

[$168; taylorstitch.com]

3. Filson Lined Mackinaw Wool Work Vest

The Filson Lined Mackinaw Wool Work Vest is cut from 24-ounce virgin wool and lined with a wool-blend fleece. The nearly impenetrable weave sheds water and rebuffs whipping winds and cold. The dropped tail adds warmth, and inside and outside pockets sort out wallet, keys, tape measure and drill bits.

[$295; filson.com]

4. L.L.Bean Utility Jacket

Take the bite out of winter with L.L.Bean’s cotton/nylon-clad and Primaloft-insulated Utility Jacket. It’s a tailored, mountain town-styled barn coat that’s good-looking enough to wear all the time. The front zips to keep the cold out, or snaps to allow some ventilation. Inner and outer chest pockets keep track of all your stuff.

[$169; llbean.com]

5. Patagonia Farrier’s Shirt

Made from industrial hemp and recycled polyester, the double-stitched, relaxed-fit Farrier’s Shirt from Patagonia is made for movement. The shirt, which feels like it won’t ever wear out, is pleated in back to be forgiving, with easy-to-roll-up but- toned sleeves and expanding chest pockets for tools. Whether you’re a “tucked” or “untucked” guy, the straight cut hem just works.

[$89; patagonia.com]

6. Tecova The Knox Boots

Slip into Tecovas’ simple but durable roper-style Knox Boots and you won’t notice long hours on your feet. Supple water- and stain-repelling cowhide combined with a Vibram wedge sole add up to all-day comfort. The 10-inch shaft keeps debris out and slides easily over or under pant legs, and the sole is grippy indoors and out.

[$215; tecovas.com]

