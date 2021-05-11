The Most Versatile Barbells for Home Workouts

One of the most effective ways to work your full body from home is with a barbell. This powerhouse piece of equipment serves novices and experienced weightlifters alike, and allows you to fast-track your workouts as needed to target multiple muscle groups at once. From split squat to reverse crunch, you can build a whole workout around this versatile product—and moreover, build a more powerful body too. Not sure where to look? We’re highlighting the five best barbells for home workouts below.

P.S. Now’s the time to splurge on that adjustable weight bench for your at-home gym setup to take full advantage of your new workout tool.

The Most Versatile Barbells for Lifting at Home

1. Griffin Fitness Stainless Steel Power Bar

Serious lifters can’t go wrong with this power barbell that has smooth sleeves to help avoid damage to weight plates. It’s built to last, featuring a 29-mm shaft diameter and knurling marks for greater grip. It doesn’t have many bells and whistles, but if you’re all about gains and grunt work, who cares?

[$375; griffin.fitness]

2. Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar

This adjustable system lets you lift from 20 to 80 pounds in 10-pound increments with the turn of a dial to save you time between reps and exercises. If you lift even heavier, you can upgrade the set to 120 pounds with this add-on. If you like to follow along with workouts, spring for the barbell stand with media rack for space-saving storage and a shelf to prop up a tablet or phone.

[$599; bowflex.com]

3. Step Fitness Club Quality 4-Weight Deluxe Barbell Set

This Amazon’s Choice set includes the bar for a total weight of 60 pounds with a set of 2.75-pound, 5.5-pound, 8.25-pound, and 11-pound weights. Each weight is designed like a steering wheel, with several grips, so you can use them off the bar for additional exercises. They practical design makes adding and removing weight a quick process.

[$158 for 60-pound set; amazon.com]

4. Everyday Essentials Olympic Super Curl Barbell Curl Bar, 48-inch

Let the resistance training begin with this affordable find. This steel bar has a knurled grip and can hold up to 350 pounds. Plates and collars to keep the weights securely in place aren’t included, but the bar itself weighs 25 pounds, so most fitness enthusiasts will only have to buy a few extra plates to hit their max.

[$89; amazon.com]

5. ProForm Vue

Curveball, we know. But this smart fitness mirror comes with a 10-pound barbell, two 5-pound dumbbell bars, four 2.5-pound weight plates, and other fitness accessories to whip you into shape. Through iFit’s interactive connected fitness platform, stellar trainers can guide you through a wide range of strength-training exercises with the barbell, as well as free weights (plus equipment-free moves). Cool off with a relaxed yoga or guided meditation session and part with that beast of a barbell until you meet again in this vast, new mirror-verse.

[$1,499; proform.com]

