7 Ways to Treat Mom This Year

Mother’s Day (May 9) is quickly approaching, and the best time to start looking for a gift is right now. Yes now, as in, while you’re reading this. This year has been a trying time for everyone and moms have especially stepped up to the challenge (as always)—so give the mothers in your life the gifts they’ve been wanting for years. From meaningful jewelry to everyday luxuries like spa-worthy robes and premium slippers, here are seven ways to say “thank you” that any mother will love.

1. Framebridge The Vintage Gift

If the last year has taught us anything, it’s how important our relationships are. A framed photo is the perfect reminder of your love for her and a lasting way of brightening her day. Framebridge makes it easy: Simply upload your photo and add a bit of personalization via the customizable brass plate. There’s even a secret space on the back of the frame to include a private message.

[$139; framebridge.com]

2. Pandora Rose Petals Link Bracelet

Mom will have this rose around for many Mother’s Days to come. Crafted from sterling silver, this link bracelet features a geometric rose design in the center with hits of sparkle carefully arranged between the petals.

[$100; pandora.net]

3. Onsen Bath Robe

Give the gift of usable luxury with this premium robe from Onsen. Inspired by the Japanese spa experience of the same name, this robe is made from 100 percent Supima cotton for a light but extra soft feel. Suddenly, every day will feel like a spa day.

[$195; onsentowel.com]

4. Alder New York Black Obsidian Facial Roller

Instead of more lotions and obscure hand creams, get Mom the skincare gift that never runs out. The Black Obsidian Facial Roller from Alder New York is made of premium obsidian, a naturally formed crystal that is created when lava rapidly cools. The obsidian stone, when rolled over the skin, reduces puffiness, relieves tension and promotes healthy circulation.

[$40; aldernewyork.com]

5. Pandora Domed Golden Heart Stud Earrings

A reminder of your love that she can wear each day, the Domed Golden Heart Stud Earrings from Pandora are classically styled for a timeless look. Sterling silver hearts house a domed 14k gold center, and add a subtle shine to any look.

[$90; pandora.net]

6. Glerups Slip-On with Leather Sole

Make Mom’s lounge time more comfortable with a new pair of slippers. Made entirely of natural materials—100 percent wool and supple calfskin leather—these are the ultimate in year-round comfort. The wool is breathable and wicks moisture, so she’ll be cozy no matter the season. Best of all, these slippers break-in beautifully and only improve with wear.

[$95; glerups.com]

7. Modern Sprout Organic Herb Garden Jar Set

This kitchen counter herb garden is quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. Mom can easily grow parsley, basil, and cilantro near any sunny window. A passive hydroponic system makes sure the precious plants are always getting the right amount of water.

[$60; huckberry.com]

