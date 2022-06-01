1. Osprey Raptor 14 Get It

This 14-liter hydration pack is Osprey’s premium mountain biking backpack option; it’s also one of the most stable on this list. Osprey designed the shoulder straps in a wing shape to snugly hold onto riders’ shoulders and prevent the pack from jostling around on the trail. The 2.5-liter reservoir is stored in a separate hydration compartment for easy access, and a sternum strap-mounted magnetic bite valve means you won’t have to search for a sip. A helmet compartment allows you to easily store your lid and an included tool roll makes for quick, efficient repairs on the trail.

Capacity: 14 liters (gear), 2.5 liters (hydration)

Weight: 1.75 pounds

[$150; osprey.com]

