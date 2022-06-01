10. Osprey Seral 7 Get It

Long-distance lumbar packs? They exist, and the Osprey Seral 7 is a perfect example. OK, “long-distance” is a bit of an exaggeration, but with seven liters of storage capacity, the Seral has more space than some regular backpacks. In addition, the Seral 7 has a built-in 1.5-liter hydration system, and it rides smooth and stable on your lower back with an angled hip strap that hugs your waist for a comfortable fit. It’s also one of the more cost-effective packs on this list, too.

Capacity: 7 liters (gear), 1.5 liters (hydration)

Weight: 1.16 pounds

[$90; osprey.com]

