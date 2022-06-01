11. CamelBak Motherlode 100oz Mil Spec Crux Get It

If you’re looking for a mountain biking backpack that’s fit for service on the toughest, longest, roughest rides, check out the Motherlode, a redesign of a classic CamelBak pack. With a whopping 42 liters of storage, it’ll handle just about anything you need to bring on the trail with you. The exterior features laser-cut panels to easily attach accessory pouches, a helmet, carabiners, bike lights, and more. The sternum strap and waist band provide reliable stability, and the waist strap can be stowed when not in use. The hydration system carries three liters of water near your waist to help lower your center of gravity. With its cavernous storage and high price point, it’ll be overkill for most riders, but for long-distance rides, it’s a solid choice.

Capacity: 42 liters (gear), 3 liters (hydration)

Weight: 4 pounds

[$291; camelbak.com]

