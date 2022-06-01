12. Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5L Get It

The list wouldn’t be complete without a minimalist option. And in the Patagonia Black Hole, riders will find the perfect tiny lumbar pack for ripping quick rides on familiar trails. It’s water-resistant, offers five liters of storage, has two pockets to keep things organized, and includes a mesh lumbar panel to keep your back from getting too sweaty. It’s also Fair Trade Certified sewn, and it makes a stylish and functional pick for any casual day rider.

Capacity: 5 liters

Weight: 11.29 ounces

[$59; patagonia.com]

