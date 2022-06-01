2. CamelBak M.U.L.E. 100 oz Hydration Pack Get It

The 2022 M.U.L.E is designed for maximum stability on the trail, and it’s simple, durable, and effective for day trips on singletrack. Inside, it has nine liters of storage, pockets and loops for cycling gear and extra layers, and a three-liter Crux reservoir to keep you hydrated. The Air Director back panel keeps air moving across your back to keep you dry, and the ventilated harness straps wick moisture as you work up a sweat.

Capacity: 9 liters (gear), 2.96 liters (hydration)

Weight: 1.37 pounds

[$115; camelback.com]

