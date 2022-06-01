3. Thule Rail Get It

How many great features can fit on one mountain bike backpack? Thule set out to answer that question with this new pack. The backpack features 18 liters of storage space, a 2.5-liter HydraPack reservoir, and a hydration hose that attaches to the shoulder strap with a ReTrakt magnetic hose return system. Inside, it has an array of internal pockets for organized storage of supplies, tools, and equipment. Better yet, the pack includes a removable Koroyd CE-certified level one back protector, a rain cover, convenient lower back pockets for mid-ride access, reflective accents, and even a dedicated pocket for toting a spare e-bike battery.

Capacity: 18 liters (gear), 2.5 liters (hydration)

Weight: 2.29 pounds

[$230; thule.com]

