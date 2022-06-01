4. CamelBak Chase Bike Vest 50oz Get It

This lean, mean, lightweight vest is the ultimate pack for riders who are always looking to trim ounces wherever they can. Pockets on the mesh harness give you easy access to your phone, snacks, or sunglasses. In addition, the minimalist mesh design ventilates and wicks sweat to keep you dry and comfy. An integrated tool organization pocket makes it easy to find your tire levers and CO2 canisters when you need them, and a 1.5-liter hydration reservoir with hose clips on the harness keeps you hydrated.

Capacity: 2.5 liters (gear), 1.5 liters (hydration)

Weight: 10 ounces

[$100; camelbak.com]

