5. Bontrager Rapid Pack Get It

When you want to get out the door as fast as possible, grab a pack like Bontrager’s Rapid Pack. This sleek waist pack features lightweight stretch-woven fabric that accommodates body movement without sacrificing durability. The rigid foam back panel hugs your lower back for a comfy feel and ventilates so your sweat doesn’t soak your gear. Two zippered pockets on either side of the bag make it easy to grab items mid-ride, and they’re separated by a water bottle slot that sits directly in the middle, so it doesn’t sway.

Capacity: 1.64 liters

Weight: 7.76 ounces

[$65; trekbikes.com]

