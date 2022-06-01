6. Osprey Syncro 12 Get It

Osprey’s Syncro series of mountain bike backpacks are built to withstand abuse on the trail while protecting your gear and keeping you hydrated. A magnetic sternum strap keeps the hydration hose close by; a scratch-free zippered stash pocket is easy on your sunglasses and phone screens. A Lidlock helmet carrier and light attachment loop allow riders to fasten things easily to the backpack’s exterior, and an integrated rain cover protects your items from stormy weather. The Syncro packs also come in a variety of sizes—from five to 20 liters—but they all feature the same overall design and a 2.5-liter hydration reservoir.

Capacity: 12 liters (gear), 2.5 liters (hydration)

Weight: 1.72 pounds

[$130; osprey.com]

