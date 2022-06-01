7. Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3L Get It

The Evoc Pro 3L is new this year and a solid option for a lumbar pack. It features Evoc’s VentiFlap system for good ventilation, the wide waistband keeps it stable on rough trails, and it’s easily adjustable. The pockets and storage are thoughtfully laid out, and there’s room for water: It comes with two water bottle holders. Some versions (currently sold out) are available with a 1.5-liter hydration reservoir, too.

Capacity: 3 liters

Weight: 0.95 pounds

[$85; evocusa.com]

