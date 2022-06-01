8. Dakine Syncline 12L Bike Hydration Backpack Get It

The Syncline is an everyday mountain biking backpack that looks slim, trim, and rugged, and more importantly, it carries all the tools and water necessary for a couple hours of riding. It offers 12 liters of storage (more than enough for tools and snacks), and a three-liter Hydrapak with a high-flow bite valve and magnetic hose clip ensures you stay hydrated on the trail. The Syncline also has a fleece-lined no-scratch pocket for shades and electronics, and a mesh internal sleeve and organizer pockets can swallow whatever else you’re carrying.

Capacity: 12 liters

Weight: 1.6 pounds

[$140; dakine.com]

