9. Vaude Bike Alpin 25+5 Get It

At 30 liters of total storage, this mountain bike backpack is a little bigger than most others on the list, and it’s a great pick for multi-day trips. It has 25 liters of storage, and you can expand it to 30 just by unzipping a bottom compartment. It features a unique suspension system and plenty of mesh ventilation panels to keep you dry and comfortable, and while it doesn’t come with a hydration bladder, it is compatible with other hydration systems. It also features dedicated pockets for a multitool and a GPS device or a phone.

Capacity: 30 liters

Weight: 2.43 pounds

[$128; deporvillage.net]

