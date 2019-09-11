Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While TVs have made amazing progress in how they look, there hasn’t been a lot of progress made in terms of sound. Yes, TVs these days sound much better than they used to when TV screens would only go up to 25″ and curved outward. But the actual frames of most TVs are so thin, that the speakers they are built with are not exactly great. More often than not the TV will actually shake if the volume is raised too loud, and what’s the point of watching the game or the latest Marvel movie without the sound as loud as it can go?

Dealing with the volume issues can be a really frustrating experience. Spending all that money on a TV that can display an image at mind-blowing clarity but it can’t even make for a good audio experience is no fun at all. Luckily, there are ways to work around that issue. Being able to binge the new season of Stranger Things or rewatching all of The Office yet again will be a lot easier when the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074 is set up in the home.

Buying a home theater audio system is going to make watching TV a lot easier. Especially when the system purchased is the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074. Getting surround sound will make every TV show, movie and video game a lot more immersive. Not only will the auditory experience feel infinitely better because of the multi-channel surround filling the room, but because the audio of each program will never sound so good.

Whether you have a 4k, UHD, or a 3D TV, the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074 can handle the stronger audio with ease.

Setting the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074 up sounds like it would be an intricate and time-consuming process, but it’s truly super easy. Just set up the base, connecting all the speakers to them and then find the right spots for each speaker to make for a richer audio experience. From that base, there will be plenty of options to adjust volume, bass, and whatever else you need for a truly amazing experience.

Over at Amazon, the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074 is on sale for a limited time. This is one of the higher-end models of home theater systems, so while the price might give you slight sticker shock, it really is the top-of-the-line. It’s absolutely worth it to get the most out of your TV. It’ll make any living room, den, or bedroom feel like a movie theater. Pick it up while it’s on sale today!

Get It: Pick up the Pioneer 5.1 Home Theater System HTP-074 ($379; was $449) at Amazon.

