Mustang GT350 Roadster: A Perfectly Imperfect Shelby Restomod

Nearly bangshifting, he puts pedal to the metal through the entire rev range, every ounce of Shelby muscle unleashed as we rock and roll down the road.

Exacting Restomod Details

Marietta ensures that each OVC car receives the exact same treatment as back in the day, to the point that he personally hand cuts the wheel arches so they look perfectly imperfect, as if a shop just threw a car together the day before a race. I don’t get to drive the FIA car, since it’s a full-race version with zero concessions to street use—not even radiator fans and, therefore, would overheat if we caught a single stop light. But Marietta gives me a walkaround, pointing out all the little details that make this the only continuation FIA-approved Mustang built since 1966.

From brake disc measurements to matching the track width without knowing the exact original wheel offsets, everything came into play. Brock’s front fascia with the brake cooling ducts isn’t allowed and the rears are still drums. Forget about independent rear suspension, this thing uses the same expansion tanks, same master cylinders, same 289ci V8 without boring or stroking—right down to the C6 FE cast iron heads (possibly the rarest and most expensive piece on an already rare and expensive car), resulting in 450 dyno-proven ponies. Other than modern concessions to reliability and safety, such as the foam-filled 26-gallon fuel cell, the FIA agrees and attests to the originality; shipping the inspector out from the UK cost $15,000 but now, a holographic sticker in the passenger door jamb says so.

If the Competition Model left me wowed during my short time behind the wheel, the FIA racecar will surely hit even higher notes. Back in the day, Shelby would have been happy to get 400 horsepower out of a GT350, which hints at six decades of mechanical progress—but then again, a beefier five-speed Tremec or four-speed Toploader both go out the window in favor of the original side-loader T-10 four-speed (not to mention a spare tire in place of the backseat). All in, with weight savings like aluminum quarter-panel vents and plexiglass for the side and rear windows, the cars tips the scales at a svelte-for-a-pony-car 2,800 pounds. Top speed? A cool 165 miles per hour.