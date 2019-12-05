Need A Great Gift Idea? Pick Up The Theragun G3Pro

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Looking for gifts can be a long and arduous process. No matter how much you know someone, trying to get them something worthwhile during this holiday season can be difficult. Especially if you want to get thems something a little off the beaten path. Something along the lines of the Theragun G3Pro.

Instead of picking up some new clothes for a friend/loved one this holiday, the Theragun G3Pro is the kind of gift that will surprise whoever gets it because of how useful a gift this will be. Because even if they don’t work out all the time, they are gonna have long days where their body needs to relax.

Going to the masseuse and getting a nice message is a really nice way to relax, but it is not something someone can do all the time. With the Theragun G3Pro, a professional-level massage is in the palm of your hands. And this is the best model available at Theragun, so it can really get the body going.

Using the Theragun G3Pro is really easy. It’s got an ergonomic grip and an adjustable arm so it can reach any part of the body that needs to be relaxed. It’s got two scientifically calibrated speeds to truly get deep into the muscles to recharge and refresh them so they will get stronger.

With two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries plugged in, the Theragun G3Pro can deliver up to 60 pounds of pressure to get the muscles relaxed again in just 30 seconds. So a full body massage is not going to take all that long. Or you can take a little more time with it if the muscles are a little too tender and sore for the quick massage.

Picking up the Theragun G3Pro means you will get tons of accessories that will allow you to customize your treatment. There are six attachments that allow for targeted uses. With these accessories you can go for tender areas near bone (dampener), large muscle groups (large ball), shoulder blades (wedge), lower back (thumb), pinpoint muscle treatment (cone), and the default standard ball attachment for overall use. With all these attachments, there is no soreness that can’t be overcome.

Something like the Theragun G3Pro is a great gift to give during the holidays because it really does show you care. It shows that you want the person receiving this gift to be at their best and to overcome any physical issues. Be it after a long day of work or after a strenuous workout, you want them to be as comfortable as possible. So if you want a gift a little off the beaten path, pick this up. Nobody will scoff at a professional massage at the ready.

